Idexx Labs (IDXX) Position Boosted by Amp Capital Investors Ltd; Hamlin Capital Management Increases Position in M D C Hldgs (MDC)

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 25,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,263 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81M, up from 59,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $284.68. About 141,572 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 43,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.32 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 217,839 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv invested in 0.01% or 497,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 3,891 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 28,054 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 453,465 shares. State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 120,185 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 316,328 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com owns 255 shares. 100,237 were accumulated by Prudential Finance. 33,319 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. 146,000 were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Pnc Financial Service Gp Inc accumulated 23,182 shares.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 172,854 shares to 3.36M shares, valued at $97.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 50,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 86,899 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Anderson Hoagland And Communications has invested 0.57% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Century Companies owns 0.34% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1.48 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Shine Inv Advisory invested in 137 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 13,600 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.55% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 261,276 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.02% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 26,392 shares. Woodstock Corporation accumulated 1.83% or 45,585 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 2,729 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0.05% or 377,754 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,485 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 31,788 shares stake. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 2.44% stake.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $9.56 million activity. 47,714 shares valued at $9.85M were sold by AYERS JONATHAN W on Tuesday, February 5. On Wednesday, February 6 TWIGGE GIOVANI sold $208,454 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 997 shares.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 63,089 shares to 243,547 shares, valued at $29.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 72,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,968 shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).