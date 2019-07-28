Idexx Labs (IDXX) Market Value Rose While Strategic Global Advisors Has Upped Position by $1.11 Million; Kdi Capital Partners Has Upped Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake by $478,478; Market Valuation Declined

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 58.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 4,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,528 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 8,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $283.94. About 183,277 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 2,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,332 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 35,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.55M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. 997 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares with value of $208,454 were sold by TWIGGE GIOVANI. The insider Kingsley Lawrence D bought 2,405 shares worth $501,875.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 14,360 shares to 7,429 shares, valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,594 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,392 were reported by National Bank Of Nova Scotia. Envestnet Asset holds 58,848 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.38% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 326,430 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Rathbone Brothers Plc accumulated 107,900 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 47,652 shares. 2,500 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv. Rampart Invest Lc has invested 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Harding Loevner Lp reported 70 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Comm Limited holds 0.02% or 13,958 shares. Shell Asset accumulated 4,949 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru reported 17,511 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 9,375 shares. Axiom Ltd De holds 0.63% or 91,443 shares. Caxton Assocs LP has invested 0.08% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “IDEXX Labs (IDXX) Chairman, President and CEO, Jonathan Ayers, Taking Medical Leave of Absence – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 10 Best Index Funds to Buy and Hold – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ron Baron Comments on IDEXX Laboratories – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Now – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX Labs chief on medical leave after bike mishap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19,874 shares to 183,387 shares, valued at $14.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,442 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Retail Bank Department invested in 2,536 shares. Foster Motley accumulated 1,314 shares. Carlson Cap LP reported 0.37% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Texas Yale Capital Corporation holds 0.14% or 19,750 shares. Btim Corporation reported 13,840 shares. Bbr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,354 shares. Counsel Incorporated holds 13,280 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 20,693 shares. 14,912 were accumulated by Lvw Advsrs Ltd. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Corp holds 165,213 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 904,849 shares. 90,823 were accumulated by Howard Capital Mngmt. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 54,908 shares. Natl Pension Serv holds 0.21% or 296,087 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited, Australia-based fund reported 4.10 million shares.