Idexx Labs (IDXX) Market Valuation Rose While Essex Financial Services Has Upped Position by $306,402; Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Decreased Cardinal Health (CAH) Holding by $2.99 Million; Shares Declined

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 76.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 62,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 19,402 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $934,000, down from 81,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 1.91 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $288.47. About 273,154 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers National Bank & Trust holds 900 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 608,084 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech reported 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 1.32M are owned by Stifel Fincl. Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.13% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Hap Trading Ltd Llc owns 0.05% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 10,965 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has 10,589 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund stated it has 0.06% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.91% or 1.34 million shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 4,010 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 16,992 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh reported 73,950 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Cambridge Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 13,986 shares. Gsa Partners Llp owns 49,202 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth invested in 5,049 shares.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 58,074 shares to 58,574 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 23,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $315.82 million for 10.42 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Intrust Bank Na has 0.23% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). First Mercantile accumulated 732 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stock Yards State Bank Trust Com stated it has 1,368 shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation New York holds 11.2% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 685,892 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 2,366 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 2,060 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 51,800 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks holds 159,871 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Moreover, Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Lourd Capital Lc has 3,329 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 20,175 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Moreover, Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 0.03% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 757,778 shares. Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,038 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Cortland Assocs Inc Mo has invested 0.97% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

