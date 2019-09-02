Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Trimmed Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Lowered Stake by $103.59 Million

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86M, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 74.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 41,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The hedge fund held 13,893 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 55,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $289.74. About 240,823 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inv Assocs stated it has 574,152 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Finance Advantage Inc holds 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 800 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,143 shares. Fir Tree Capital Mgmt LP invested 10.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantum Mgmt invested in 11,530 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Leavell Incorporated has 1.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 88,614 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il has 1.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenwood Capital Assocs Ltd owns 111,134 shares or 3.37% of their US portfolio. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Com owns 75,360 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.32% or 59,661 shares. Parnassus Ca holds 2.18% or 4.69 million shares. Macquarie Gru invested in 4.48M shares or 0.9% of the stock. Syntal Prns Lc has 8,140 shares. S Muoio & Ltd Liability Company reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stearns Services Grp accumulated 1.18% or 53,085 shares.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80M shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $164.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 11,913 shares to 19,752 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 95,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $96.03M for 64.10 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Echo Street Mgmt stated it has 36,075 shares. Marsico Cap Management Lc holds 19,088 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com owns 32,488 shares. Williams Jones And Ltd reported 548,123 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,156 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 83,146 shares. Raymond James Assoc invested in 34,019 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone accumulated 70 shares or 0% of the stock. West Oak Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc reported 200 shares. Agf Invs America accumulated 14,647 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 2,300 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).