Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holder Sta Wealth Management Decreased Its Position by $1.34 Million; Heartland Advisors Stake in Hydrogenics New (HYGS) Has Decreased by $462,476

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $276.31. About 183,232 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (HYGS) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 66,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 830,199 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58M, down from 896,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 92,650 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 122.69% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,605 shares to 6,268 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 60,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 436,610 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.21% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Bangor Commercial Bank reported 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Massmutual Com Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 67 shares. Eulav Asset accumulated 177,700 shares. Spinnaker reported 8,171 shares stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,562 shares. Prudential Finance owns 270,579 shares. Sei Investments Communications holds 0.06% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 75,710 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gp Inc holds 37,018 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 509 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Adage Cap Ltd holds 0.09% or 167,200 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 14,725 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 23,383 shares to 193,200 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 145,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 8,555 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 15,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 1,316 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 8,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Herald Inv Ltd reported 1.1% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) reported 309 shares. Invesco owns 76,443 shares. 3,964 are owned by 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Heartland stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn has 30,665 shares. Moreover, One Trading LP has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 3,541 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 30,735 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings.