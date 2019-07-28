Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holder Sta Wealth Management Cut Holding by $1.34 Million; As Rogers Communications (RCI) Valuation Declined, Holder Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Trimmed Its Holding by $4.90 Million

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $283.94. About 183,277 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 91 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, down from 291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.84. About 300,894 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 2,543 shares to 24,044 shares, valued at $1.50B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle International Corp Com (NYSE:CCI) by 2,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris Comm Ca invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 0.08% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.03% or 9,528 shares. Omers Administration holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 2.05M shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.09% or 134,800 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 5,946 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 6,844 shares. Monarch Mngmt accumulated 20,600 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0.54% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 1.62 million shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Addenda Cap Incorporated holds 2.4% or 612,585 shares. 23,767 are owned by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Symphony Asset Mgmt has invested 0.28% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Pnc Serv Grp Inc has 43,515 shares. 22,769 were reported by Barclays Public.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Mgmt owns 0.08% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 6,100 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc stated it has 0.08% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Private Advisor Ltd Com has 4,156 shares. Twin Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.23% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 20,650 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0.05% or 89,968 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 21,704 shares stake. Azimuth Ltd Co holds 45,870 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5 shares stake. Bokf Na accumulated 1,985 shares. Ftb Advsrs has 99 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc accumulated 0.18% or 6,200 shares. Intll Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 52,216 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 140,340 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0.05% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97M for 52.19 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,605 shares to 6,268 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 8,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $9.56 million activity. Another trade for 997 shares valued at $208,454 was sold by TWIGGE GIOVANI. Kingsley Lawrence D bought 2,405 shares worth $501,875.

