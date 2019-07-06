Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holder Select Equity Group LP Cut Its Holding by $10.96 Billion as Valuation Rose; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Lowered Holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by $6.82 Million as Market Value Declined

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 32.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 53,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 112,013 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, down from 165,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $124.52. About 247,830 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500.

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 49,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 91,087 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.37B, down from 140,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $278.49. About 222,475 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.82 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $149.32 million for 11.49 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.65% EPS growth.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 23,091 shares to 239,964 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 79,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Kingsley Lawrence D bought $501,875. AYERS JONATHAN W had sold 47,714 shares worth $9.85 million.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97 million for 51.19 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.

