Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holder Perkins Capital Management Lowered Position; Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk LTD Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position as Market Value Declined

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 11,350 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, down from 13,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $271.1. About 218,428 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 94.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd sold 3,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 160 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $302,000, down from 3,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1818.75. About 1.42 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago:; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacked Amazon over taxes – but his own online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 30/03/2018 – Eugene Kim: Scoop: Amazon employees have mixed feelings about Connections, the daily Q&A program rolled out company-wide last A; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Expert Speaker Scheduled By DeMatteo for May. 31; 12/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Amazon is adding a range of business settings to Alexa; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing perception, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. Jeff Bezos doesn’t care; 04/04/2018 – Aging US warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 59.98 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 31,751 shares. Df Dent & Com, Maryland-based fund reported 106,930 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp owns 3,101 shares. Invesco has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Sun Life, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 70 shares. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership has 33,794 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Lau Assocs Limited Liability Co reported 1.64% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Fiduciary Trust reported 0.12% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Strs Ohio holds 9,898 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Da Davidson stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Westpac Corporation holds 0% or 31,501 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 21,500 shares. Puzo Michael J owns 0.15% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,500 shares. Point72 Asset L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 86,073 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.85 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.