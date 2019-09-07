Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $576,009 as Stock Value Rose; Highline Capital Management Stake In Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) Was Has Upped

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 151,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 610,063 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.31 million, up from 458,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 720,441 shares traded or 65.98% up from the average. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 17/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN CONFIRM FDA APPROVED CRYSVITA; 17/04/2018 – FDA: New/Generic Drug Approvals – ULTRAGENYX PHARM INC – Biologic License Application (BLA): 761068 April 17, 2018; 17/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED CRYSVITA (BUROSUMAB) TO TREAT ADULTS & CHILDREN AGES 1 YR & OLDER WITH X-LINKED HYPOPHOSPHATEMIA, AN INHERITED FORM OF RICKETS; 30/05/2018 – Rentschler Fill Solutions and Ultragenyx start fill & finish collaboration for the US commercial supply of drug product Mepsevii; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX ANNOUNCES FILING AND FDA CLEARANCE OF AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR DTX401, A GENE THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF GLYCOGEN STORAGE DISEASE TYPE IA; 30/05/2018 – RENTSCHLER, ULTRAGENYX START FILL & FINISH PACT FOR MEPSEVII; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX CITES DTX301 STUDY ON GENE THERAPY IN OTC DEFICIENCY; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Publication of Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrating that Crysvita® (burosumab) Improved Out; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX & KYOWA KIRIN REPORT TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 2,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 11,257 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, down from 13,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $288.47. About 246,401 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moderna Inc by 587,712 shares to 930,230 shares, valued at $18.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 59,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,858 shares, and cut its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.22 million for 63.82 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 229,178 shares to 756,471 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 5,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc.

