Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holder Cabot Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.27 Million; As American Tower New (Call) (AMT) Shares Rose, Royal Bank Of Canada Increased Position by $2.67 Million

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (Call) (AMT) by 17.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 88,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.01M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in American Tower Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $225.38. About 1.27M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 51.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 4,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 4,305 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, down from 8,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $275.79. About 343,001 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd stated it has 77,963 shares. Frontier Cap Management Lc accumulated 186,112 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc owns 1,282 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Eventide Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.86% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund reported 1,794 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt reported 2,060 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Fjarde Ap accumulated 24,992 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl owns 0.16% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1.28 million shares. California-based Int Limited Ca has invested 0.43% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.21% or 180,611 shares. The Illinois-based Crystal Rock Capital Mngmt has invested 1.1% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 1.09 million were accumulated by Capital Ww Investors. Massachusetts Fincl Services Co Ma has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Asset Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 5,605 shares.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 61.02 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

