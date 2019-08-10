Idexx Labs Com (IDXX) Stock Value Rose While Williams Jones & Associates Boosted Stake; As Biotelemetry (BEAT) Share Price Declined, Dafna Capital Management Lowered Holding

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 34,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 42,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 290,118 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (IDXX) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 61,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 548,123 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.56M, up from 486,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $278.86. About 353,691 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Ltd Company stated it has 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Llc reported 2.24% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Oberweis Asset Mgmt has 1.76% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 140,180 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 0% or 6,000 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Los Angeles Management And Equity holds 4,393 shares. M&T Bank & Trust has 3,329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 57,592 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prns Limited Co has invested 0.03% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 150,767 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Inc accumulated 84,512 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 3,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 9,856 were accumulated by Brinker. Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated accumulated 0% or 106 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 89,112 shares.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Hldgs by 150,000 shares to 305,000 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,709 shares to 5,884 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vail Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:MTN) by 3,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,247 shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Fin Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,881 shares. Ajo LP reported 326,430 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,275 shares. Horizon Investments Lc accumulated 915 shares. Cap Guardian owns 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 575 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications holds 0.02% or 331,063 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 7,005 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 126 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.05% or 26,632 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 21,520 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Lc reported 1.50 million shares. Vanguard Gp reported 0.08% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Epoch invested in 0.02% or 15,939 shares. Regions Financial has 190 shares. Advisors Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 1,624 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

