Idexx Labs Com (IDXX) Holding Held by Capital Counsel Llc; Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Ads (GWPH) Stake Held by Lord Abbett & Company

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Ads (GWPH) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 8,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 587,590 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.30 million, up from 578,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $128.92. About 1.09 million shares traded or 141.19% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 06/04/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 19/04/2018 – FDA Committee Votes 13-0 Finding That GW Pharma Drug’s Risk-Benefit Profile Is Favorable; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY SHR LOSS 26.0 CENTS; 15/03/2018 – Cannabidiol – CBD – Market Growing Fast With Newest Uses and Applications Significantly Increasing Revenue Generating; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 17/04/2018 – GW PHARMA’S CANNABIDIOL DRUG GETS FAVORABLE FDA STAFF REVIEW; 08/03/2018 Cannabidiol-infused Beverages Could Be Canada’s Next Big Industry; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY LOSS PER ADS 312.0 CENTS

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (IDXX) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 1,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 687,616 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189.32 million, up from 685,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $274.17. About 536,890 shares traded or 39.71% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc Cl A by 226,827 shares to 717,818 shares, valued at $97.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc Com (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 374,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY).