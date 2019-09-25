Idexx Labs Com (IDXX) Holder Cibc World Markets Has Trimmed Its Position by $28.94 Million; Cubic Asset Management Has Decreased Its Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Holding by $333,480 as Shares Declined

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (IDXX) by 84.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 105,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 19,653 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41M, down from 124,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $272.13. About 385,067 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 11,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 63,215 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, down from 75,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 5.47 million shares traded or 752.08% up from the average. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%

More notable recent Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Park Hotels poised to close Chesapeake acquisition this month – Washington Business Journal” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Chesapeake Lodging Trust Shareholders Approve Merger With Park Hotels & Resorts – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Regulatory Issues Sink The Fidelity National Financial And Stewart Information Services Deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Park Hotels unloads 3 hotels as it prepares to close Chesapeake Lodging Trust deal – Washington Business Journal” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 2 New Acquisitions At Huge Premiums – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold CHSP shares while 60 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 53.63 million shares or 5.92% less from 57.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 43,897 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 16 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.01% or 27,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.05% or 5.78 million shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management has 1.01M shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Com reported 38,033 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 1,753 shares. 23,123 were reported by Kbc Grp Nv. Voya Mngmt Llc reported 75,657 shares stake. Asset One Limited holds 116,826 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp owns 78,420 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 157,290 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1,517 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 967,165 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 28,487 shares.

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $40.71 million for 10.14 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spinnaker holds 0.23% or 8,246 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 3.18M shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp reported 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Epoch Investment Prtn Incorporated holds 16,661 shares. American Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.44M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 288 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications accumulated 340,519 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 5,330 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.12% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Pnc Fin Services Grp invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Advsr Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.03% or 1,616 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited accumulated 3,348 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 11,229 shares stake. Bright Rock Management Llc owns 13,600 shares. 1.47M were accumulated by Invesco.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:UAL) by 12,891 shares to 51,592 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp Com (NYSE:KIM) by 17,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corp Com (NYSE:O).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 60.21 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.