Idexx Laboratories (Put) (IDXX) Market Valuation Rose While Sio Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Cut Its Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Holding by $838,155; Share Value Declined

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 45,831 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.07M, down from 46,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $654.8. About 7,382 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (Put) (IDXX) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 14,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97M, down from 16,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 356,574 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Ltd owns 63,445 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc accumulated 21,500 shares. Summit Asset Management Limited Company holds 1.08% or 8,245 shares. Putnam Limited invested 0.37% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.01% or 1,668 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 12,200 shares. Moreover, Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0.06% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 90,965 shares. Scotia Capital Inc accumulated 0% or 1,003 shares. Harvey Invest Co Ltd Liability Co reported 75,593 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 317,107 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.03% or 55,128 shares. Amer Capital Mgmt Inc has 5.67% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 43,508 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 41,586 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America accumulated 0.01% or 245 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $414.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 49,756 shares to 157,184 shares, valued at $21.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 60.21 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 105 buys, and 0 sales for $4.91 million activity. Shares for $5,424 were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambrian Cap Partnership invested in 6.14% or 5,550 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 717 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has 2,268 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP stated it has 0.03% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 945 shares. 20,493 were reported by Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 346 shares stake. Investec Asset Limited has invested 0.03% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 12,824 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pecaut & holds 5.01% or 9,315 shares. Creative Planning holds 2,702 shares. Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.07% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 2,168 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 726 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).