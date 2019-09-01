IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)

As Diagnostic Substances companies, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) and Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories Inc. 249 10.75 N/A 4.45 63.34 Neogen Corporation 62 8.92 N/A 1.14 62.41

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Neogen Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. IDEXX Laboratories Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 24.8% Neogen Corporation 0.00% 11% 10%

Volatility & Risk

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Neogen Corporation has a 1.38 beta which is 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Neogen Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Neogen Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. and Neogen Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Neogen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -4.83% for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. with average target price of $275.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IDEXX Laboratories Inc. and Neogen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.4% and 93% respectively. About 1.4% of IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Neogen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEXX Laboratories Inc. -1.17% 0.67% 20.5% 35.81% 18.63% 51.62% Neogen Corporation 3.27% 17.18% 18.86% 20.98% -10.77% 25.26%

For the past year IDEXX Laboratories Inc. has stronger performance than Neogen Corporation

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. beats Neogen Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments. The company provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assays; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community. It also offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy markets; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; and point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers that are used in the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells. This segment offers its products primarily to food and feed, and grain processors and processors; meat and poultry processors, seafood processors, fruit and vegetable producers, and dairies; laboratories; and producers of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, veterinary vaccines, and nutraceutical products. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topical and diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides, and genomics testing services for the animal safety market. This segment offers various products for researchers to detect biologically active substances. Its drug detection immunoassay test kits are used for the detection of abused and therapeutic drugs in farm and racing animals; detection of drug residues in meat and meat products; and human forensic toxicology drug screening applications. In addition, this segmentÂ’s products are also used to maintain sanitary conditions and limit the potential hazards of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and retail chains. Neogen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.