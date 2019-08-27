IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Reaches $284.77 After 8.00% Up Move; Atlas Financial Holdings (AFH)’s Sentiment Is 0.63

The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.76% or $7.64 during the last trading session, reaching $284.77. About 492,137 shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASEThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $24.52 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $307.55 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:IDXX worth $1.96 billion more.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (AFH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 15 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 24 trimmed and sold positions in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 6.03 million shares, down from 8.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Atlas Financial Holdings Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 15 Increased: 7 New Position: 8.

The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.0143 during the last trading session, reaching $0.375. About 64,365 shares traded. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH) has declined 95.10% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AFH News: 15/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Holdings Reschedules 2017 Fourth Quarter Financial Results; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Atlas; 02/04/2018 – ATLAS FINANCIAL – EXPECTS TO WRITE IN EXCESS OF $300 MLN IN PREMIUMS IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH); 22/04/2018 – DJ Atlas Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFH); 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Atlas Financial Presenting at Conference May 10; 07/05/2018 – ATLAS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN DECREASED BY 3.0% TO $95.6 MLN; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018 (AFH); 09/04/2018 – Atlas Fincl Holdings Announces Receipt of Notification Letter From Nasdaq Due to Timing of Filing on Form 10-K

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. for 845,925 shares. New Vernon Investment Management Llc owns 96,196 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.13% invested in the company for 599,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Ariel Investments Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.69 million shares.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.48 million. The companyÂ’s automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It currently has negative earnings. It focuses on the light commercial vehicle sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

Among 3 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idexx Laboratories has $300 highest and $25500 lowest target. $275.75’s average target is -3.17% below currents $284.77 stock price. Idexx Laboratories had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, August 16. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 732 shares. 4,238 were reported by Jane Street Gp Ltd Company. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 0% or 214 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 7,005 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 5 shares. Moreover, Ledyard Financial Bank has 0.03% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,055 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 745 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 3,329 shares. Amp Capital Invsts holds 0.11% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 85,263 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 2.39 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 2,600 are owned by Omers Administration Corporation. Pdts Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 41,972 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. The France-based Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Bryn Mawr Tru Com holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes services and products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.52 billion. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other divisions. It has a 61.41 P/E ratio. The firm provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assays; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.