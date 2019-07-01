IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Reaches $278.60 52-Week High; 7 Analysts Covering Etsy, Inc. (ETSY)

Among 11 analysts covering Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Etsy had 26 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 13. Deutsche Bank maintained Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) rating on Friday, March 8. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $74 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by BTIG Research. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. See Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) latest ratings:

The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) hit a new 52-week high and has $295.32 target or 6.00% above today’s $278.60 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $23.96B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $295.32 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.44 billion more. The stock increased 1.19% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $278.6. About 204,411 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE

The stock increased 1.06% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $62.02. About 2.26M shares traded. Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has risen 110.37% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ETSY News: 28/03/2018 – Etsy Names Edith Cooper to Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Cadian Capital Management LP Exits Position in Etsy; 08/05/2018 – ETSY 1Q REV. $120.9M, EST. $119.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Etsy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETSY); 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BOARD APPOINTED GARY BRIGGS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR FACEBOOK, TO CO’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 08/05/2018 – Etsy 1Q Net $13M; 08/05/2018 – ETSY INC ETSY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $24; 19/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer comes around on e-commerce platform Etsy following its latest earnings report; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES STAKE IN ETSY – SEC FILING

More notable recent Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Etsy Inc (ETSY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWM, TTD, ETSY, FIVE: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Etsy’s Sell-Off Overdone? – Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Needham & Company Starts Etsy (ETSY) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The RealReal preps for IPO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.45 billion. The Company’s platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. It has a 82.69 P/E ratio. The firm offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97 million for 51.21 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech owns 307,177 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Blackhill Cap has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Aviva Public Limited Liability reported 32,488 shares stake. Rock Springs Capital Management L P holds 120,200 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 0.05% or 27,113 shares. Westfield Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.42% or 244,320 shares. Cambridge Rech stated it has 3,462 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 59,551 were accumulated by Assetmark. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Co has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 12,270 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0.01% or 350 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Intrust Retail Bank Na invested in 4,053 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 26,632 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset reported 1.65% stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idexx Laboratories had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes services and products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.96 billion. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other divisions. It has a 63.03 P/E ratio. The firm provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assays; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.