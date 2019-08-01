IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Reaches $272.98 After 4.00% Down Move; Shannon River Fund Management Boosted Autodesk (ADSK) Position

The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.22% or $9.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.98. About 525,943 shares traded or 32.29% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $23.48B company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $262.06 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:IDXX worth $939.12M less.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 1.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shannon River Fund Management Llc acquired 3,500 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Shannon River Fund Management Llc holds 207,010 shares with $32.26 million value, up from 203,510 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $34.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $157.75. About 747,569 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management has 0.09% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 4,772 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 13,199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tekne Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 11.94% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Jennison Assocs Limited Company reported 3,866 shares stake. Brinker Cap Incorporated owns 61,604 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Profund Limited holds 0.12% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 16,232 shares. 9,575 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Stephens Invest Management Limited reported 0.14% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.11% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Products Prtnrs Ltd has 1.41% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 159,719 shares. Smith Salley Associates reported 2,493 shares. Pension Ser reported 264,631 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 8,258 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.15% or 9,787 shares in its portfolio. Global Thematic Prtn Limited Liability Co has 267,327 shares.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “September 6th Options Now Available For Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autodesk: Buy Some Now, Some Later – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, CRM, ADSK – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CAR, BRKR, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: RPG, KEYS, ADSK, IT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Evercore maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Wednesday, June 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $9.56 million activity. The insider TWIGGE GIOVANI sold 997 shares worth $208,454. 47,714 shares were sold by AYERS JONATHAN W, worth $9.85 million on Tuesday, February 5. 2,405 shares were bought by Kingsley Lawrence D, worth $501,875 on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd has 738,411 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson Inc accumulated 27,584 shares. Da Davidson & owns 1,035 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Agf America reported 14,647 shares stake. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 1,819 shares. Stanley reported 22,885 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 89,968 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp has 261,276 shares. Agf Investments Inc holds 0.76% or 304,297 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 17,290 shares. Bp Public Limited Com holds 0.07% or 8,500 shares in its portfolio. 45,585 were reported by Woodstock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 9,080 shares. Select Equity Grp Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 91,087 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idexx Laboratories had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26.