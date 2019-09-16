IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Forms $265.47 Double Top; ASAHI KAISAI CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (AHKSF) Shorts Down By 67.13%

ASAHI KAISAI CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AHKSF) had a decrease of 67.13% in short interest. AHKSF’s SI was 529,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 67.13% from 1.61 million shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 1325 days are for ASAHI KAISAI CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AHKSF)’s short sellers to cover AHKSF’s short positions. It closed at $10.06 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) formed double top with $278.74 target or 5.00% above today’s $265.47 share price. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) has $22.85B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $265.47. About 465,068 shares traded or 20.95% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX)

Among 4 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Idexx Laboratories has $300 highest and $25500 lowest target. $276’s average target is 3.97% above currents $265.47 stock price. Idexx Laboratories had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 16 with “Outperform”.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity. 375 shares were bought by Kingsley Lawrence D, worth $99,904 on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 58.73 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington National Bank stated it has 1,372 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Patten Gp Inc has 1.03% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Moreover, Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.82% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 961 shares. Waratah Capital Ltd owns 15,202 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.07% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 500 shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 5,799 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 288 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 63,065 shares or 3.63% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Puzo Michael J has invested 0.15% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Natixis Advsr Lp has 0.04% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 354,403 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Co Mn. Capital Int Ca reported 7,888 shares. Everence Capital, a Indiana-based fund reported 2,060 shares.

Asahi Kasei Corporation primarily manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.05 billion. The firm offers nitric acid, caustic soda, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, acrylic resins, polyethylene, and polystyrene; styrene-acrylonitrile, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, polyacetal, modified polyphenylene ether, adipic acid, polyamides, and synthetic rubber; and coating materials, latex, microcrystalline cellulose, explosives, explosion-bonded metal clad, UF and MF membranes and systems, ion-exchange membranes and electrolysis systems, cling films, storage bags, plastic films and sheets, and plastic foams. It has a 8.67 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the construction of unit homes and apartments; management of rental units, condominiums, and housing developments; brokerage of used homes; remodeling; and mortgage financing, etc.