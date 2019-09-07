Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Stock Rose While Scott & Selber Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.70 Million; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Dock Street Asset Management Has Upped Its Position

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 7,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 16,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $288.47. About 246,401 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $292.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings by 355 shares to 8,470 shares, valued at $14.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,890 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Cl C (Google).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc reported 2,135 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Hanson And Doremus Invest holds 0% or 68 shares in its portfolio. Charter Tru Company stated it has 7,894 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc invested in 2,496 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Narwhal Capital owns 0.15% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,783 shares. Adage Cap Partners Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.36% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Marathon Trading Investment owns 86,804 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv stated it has 26,559 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Hap Trading Limited Com has invested 0.21% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fil stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 117,893 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo invested 0.19% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corp holds 1,355 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Smith Salley & Assoc invested in 4,022 shares.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.22M for 63.82 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biondo Investment Lc invested in 3.37% or 60,041 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl reported 0.79% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 142,807 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cls Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Federated Pa reported 453,617 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 124,134 shares. Prio Wealth Lp stated it has 9,080 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Azimuth Management Llc owns 45,870 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Df Dent Incorporated has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cap Svcs Of America Incorporated has 2,208 shares. Spinnaker holds 0.18% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 8,171 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 8,970 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.36% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.05% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 220,459 shares.