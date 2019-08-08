Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Stake Has Boosted by Fundsmith Llp; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Its Position by $39.40 Million

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 85,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 4.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998.90M, up from 4.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $267.87. About 335,218 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 216,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.37 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433.11M, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 17.91 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 10 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 144,971 shares. Moreover, Aviva Pcl has 0.05% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 32,488 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 10,900 shares. The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Com has invested 0.08% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.02% or 331,063 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 312,816 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability owns 1.50 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 0.2% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 350 shares. 71,720 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs. Cap Invest Services Of America reported 2,208 shares. D E Shaw And Communications invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 2,729 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Company Limited Partnership holds 244,320 shares.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 239,834 shares to 963,996 shares, valued at $161.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,038 shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

