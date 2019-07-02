Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Shares Rose While Scott & Selber Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.70 Million; As Facebook (Call) (FB) Share Price Rose, Alphaone Investment Services Increased by $381,800 Its Holding

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.92 billion market cap company. It closed at $193 lastly. It is down 0.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS BELIEVES IN FUTURE THAT INCLUDES PLANET THAT IS HABITABLE IN 25 YEARS; 05/04/2018 – Election Law: “EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 02/05/2018 – David Nather: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 15/05/2018 – Facebook says posts with graphic violence rose in early 2018; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: There’s been no dramatic drop-off in users despite ‘Delete Facebook’ memes; 19/03/2018 – Global regulators turn up the heat on Facebook; 19/03/2018 – SENATE ASKS FACEBOOK ABOUT DATA USED BY SCL,CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICS; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica shuts down as ‘media siege’ over Facebook takes toll; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUE $11,795 MLN VS $7,857 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Deadline White House: Breaking: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges “huge mistake” as company reveals up to 87 million

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc analyzed 7,606 shares as the company's stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 16,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $24.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $280.16. About 463,577 shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,624 shares. Fmr Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 436,610 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) holds 0.08% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 19,673 shares. Axiom International Investors Ltd Com De invested 0.63% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.01% or 12,253 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 71,368 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 1.06 million are owned by Northern Tru. Korea Invest reported 113,081 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.08% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Raymond James And has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 1,985 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 53,305 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 5,856 shares. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Company owns 2,538 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $9.56 million activity. AYERS JONATHAN W sold $9.85M worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Tuesday, February 5. TWIGGE GIOVANI had sold 997 shares worth $208,454.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97 million for 51.50 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. 750 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $128,408 were sold by Stretch Colin. Shares for $2.39 million were sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Savings Bank And Communication invested in 11,625 shares. Lincoln Natl owns 15,540 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) stated it has 0.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cs Mckee LP reported 129,100 shares. Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust has 4.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.60 million shares. Johnson Gru, Wisconsin-based fund reported 19,012 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 0.3% stake. Boston invested in 0.13% or 606,993 shares. Ally Financial has 2.54% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 80,000 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited holds 0.69% or 569,632 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Capital Mgmt reported 8,687 shares stake. Intrust Savings Bank Na accumulated 0.94% or 22,213 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 47,429 shares. Monetta Financial Serv stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).