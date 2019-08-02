Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Shares Rose While American Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Rose While Todd Asset Management Lifted Stake

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 11,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 474,280 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.05M, down from 485,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $268.93. About 62,645 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 154,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 325,879 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.01 million, up from 171,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.13. About 180,440 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. $501,875 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was bought by Kingsley Lawrence D on Tuesday, February 5. $208,454 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares were sold by TWIGGE GIOVANI.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson holds 0.44% or 3,308 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 140 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Moody Bancshares Tru Division stated it has 96 shares. Centurylink Invest reported 6,699 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Company reported 0.36% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). New York-based Select Equity Grp Incorporated Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Manchester Management Limited Liability Com owns 450 shares. 200 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth Management. Raymond James Advsr reported 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Piedmont Invest Advsrs invested 0.07% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.08% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 145,934 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rbc Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 5,733 shares to 22,560 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Services Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 51,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB).

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 12,507 shares to 190,727 shares, valued at $15.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN) by 22,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,906 shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Tech (NASDAQ:STX).

