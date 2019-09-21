Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Shareholder Mitchell Capital Management Co Lowered Its Holding; Wellington Management Group Llp Position In Navient (NAVI) Was Raised

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 21.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 135,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 774,874 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58 million, up from 638,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 1.50 million shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q EPS 47c; 23/05/2018 – FIRST DATA & NAVIENT REPORT PACT ON STUDENT LOAN TECHNOLOGY; 04/04/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS SAYS ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH NAVIENT’S BOARD REGARDING STRATEGY, STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS, AMONG OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q Net $126M; 04/04/2018 – Navient statement on schedule 13D filing by Canyon Capital Advisors; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 26/04/2018 – Navient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Navient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Navient Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 8 Days; 12/03/2018 Wilkes-Barre employee Patricia Murphy honored with Navient’s Solutions Navigator Award

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 7,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 13,052 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59M, down from 20,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $274.17. About 370,738 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold NAVI shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 213.73 million shares or 1.91% less from 217.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kahn Brothers De invested 0% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP has 70,680 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh holds 77,388 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 277,049 shares stake. 29,828 were reported by Greenleaf. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Llc, Delaware-based fund reported 238,600 shares. Fir Tree Capital Management LP has 770,806 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) or 42 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 12,866 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Cwm Ltd Company holds 0% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) or 51 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 131,083 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 409,500 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Communication Ma owns 33,431 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 91,390 shares to 258,969 shares, valued at $14.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gannett Co Inc by 64,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,446 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 60.66 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $298.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 6,480 shares to 31,640 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Lp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Voya Inv Management Llc accumulated 465,196 shares. Florida-based Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.49% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 1,275 were accumulated by Parsons Capital Management Ri. West Coast Ltd Co reported 1,796 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) holds 18,465 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Vigilant Cap Management holds 0.04% or 1,060 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Comm Ma accumulated 1,118 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 193 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Ltd stated it has 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Principal Group Inc has invested 0.29% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,900 shares. Monetary Management Gru owns 230 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.