Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Position Held by Toronto Dominion Bank; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Lowered Its Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) as Market Value Rose

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 2,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 234,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.29M, down from 236,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $194.32. About 862,830 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 2,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 62,587 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.14M, up from 60,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $275.75. About 216,353 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $46.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 47,798 shares to 35,585 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 59,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 708,453 shares, and cut its stake in Fortis Inc/Canada (FRTSF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings.