Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Market Valuation Rose While Woodstock Trimmed Its Position; Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Holder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Lifted Its Stake

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 1,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 4,357 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, up from 2,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $209.81. About 3.68M shares traded or 28.74% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 42,485 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.70 million, down from 45,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $265.47. About 465,068 shares traded or 20.95% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR) by 7,913 shares to 7,559 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tdam Usa stated it has 108,127 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 735 shares. Fil Ltd owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schmidt P J Management Inc reported 39,570 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Management reported 14,409 shares stake. Overbrook reported 22,448 shares. The New York-based Fagan Assoc Inc has invested 0.41% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.09% or 12,278 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Limited Liability reported 0.64% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 2.33 million were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Amica Retiree Trust has invested 0.74% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Iat Reinsurance Commerce holds 0.21% or 6,250 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.44% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2.61 million shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 27,824 shares or 0.63% of the stock.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

