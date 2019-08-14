Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Holding Maintained by Quantitative Investment Management Llc; Bluemar Capital Management Has Decreased Wex (WEX) Position by $1.03 Million

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 74.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The hedge fund held 6,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $280.91. About 279,870 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 5,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 51,650 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, down from 57,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $6.71 during the last trading session, reaching $205. About 323,110 shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 90,207 shares to 383,151 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 14,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 2,415 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 12,612 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 78,526 are owned by Swiss Bancorp. Whittier accumulated 3,070 shares. Tudor Et Al stated it has 8,638 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Trust holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Natixis has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 11,500 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt holds 0.5% or 79,837 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc accumulated 0.02% or 15,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 31,795 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). 2,526 are owned by Welch And Forbes Ltd. Bamco holds 450,000 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Investment Ltd Liability reported 2.07% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Price T Rowe Md invested 0.08% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc holds 0.02% or 5,299 shares in its portfolio. House Ltd Liability holds 1,800 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 67 shares. 1,818 were accumulated by Zebra Capital Limited Liability Company. Numerixs Inc accumulated 6,200 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division owns 96 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Capital Service Of America stated it has 0.08% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Kornitzer Ks holds 159,871 shares. Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 7,229 shares. Moreover, Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney Co has 0.05% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 8,970 shares. 45,870 are held by Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Co. Calamos Advsr Limited holds 19,881 shares.