Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Holder Scott & Selber Lowered Stake by $1.70 Million as Market Value Rose; Suntrust Banks Position In Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Was Lifted

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 7,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 16,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $283.94. About 183,277 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 22.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 90,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 491,251 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, up from 400,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.89B market cap company. The stock increased 11.42% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 10.53 million shares traded or 141.41% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 10/05/2018 – MEDIAPRO IN TALKS WITH TEL ITALIA, VODAFONE RE SOCCER TV RIGHTS; 03/04/2018 – The Tribune: Vodafone’s tower biz sale to ATC complete; 22/03/2018 – ADITYA BIRLA AND VODAFONE GROUP ANNOUNCE NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM; 13/04/2018 – ITALY’S OPEN FIBER SAYS HAS EXTENDED ULTRABROADBAND ACCORD WITH VODAFONE TO COVER 271 ITALIAN CITIES; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VALUES ACQUIRED OPERATIONS AT FY2019E MULTIPLES OF 12.5X OPFCF 1 AND 8.6X EBITDA; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone veteran Balesh Sharma named new CEO for Vodafone-ldea India telco combine; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA – FY 18 EBITDA AT 77.66 BLN RUPEES; FY18 SERVICE REV AT 348.55 BLN RUPEES, DOWN 18.9 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Expects Organic Adjusted Ebitda Growth of 1%-5% in FY 2019

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Things Under the Radar This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Idexx Laboratories Stock Gained 19% in 2018 – Motley Fool” published on January 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Now – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Idexx (IDXX) – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting IDXX Put And Call Options For January 2020 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $9.56 million activity. The insider Kingsley Lawrence D bought $501,875. AYERS JONATHAN W sold $9.85M worth of stock.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,555 shares stake. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 21,704 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp stated it has 7,542 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 13,424 shares. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Bp Public Ltd Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 8,500 shares. Portland Glob Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 910 were reported by Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Co. Federated Pa invested in 453,617 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A has 50 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated accumulated 27,584 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp has invested 0.05% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Echo Street Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Bright Rock Cap Mngmt has invested 1.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Carroll Associates invested in 0% or 21 shares.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97 million for 52.19 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14,141 shares to 15,590 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,205 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).