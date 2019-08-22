Idex (JEC) Shareholder Hahn Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $538.65 Million; As Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Matthew 25 Management Decreased Its Position

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corporation (JEC) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 7,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 485,902 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53B, down from 493,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Idex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 143,055 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will no be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 13/03/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Plans $500M Private Placement Under Note Purchase Agreement; 28/03/2018 – Jacobs Teams with London Transport Museum for Year of Engineering 2018; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT – WILL ALSO NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL UNITED STATES ARMY & JOSH JACOBS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE MAVEN; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Net $48.6M; 27/03/2018 – Jacobs Secures Multi-Discipline Contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 35,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.20 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 130,544 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.



Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.26 million for 9.95 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.



Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

