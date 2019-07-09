IDEX (IEX) to pay $0.50 on Jul 31, 2019; Ota Financial Group LP Lifted By $826,940 Its Sprint (S) Holding

Ota Financial Group Lp increased Sprint Corp (S) stake by 136.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ota Financial Group Lp acquired 165,388 shares as Sprint Corp (S)’s stock declined 0.98%. The Ota Financial Group Lp holds 286,142 shares with $1.62M value, up from 120,754 last quarter. Sprint Corp now has $28.10B valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 11.19 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 02/05/2018 – Sprint Shuffles Senior Management, New Subscribers Top Estimates; 19/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q EPS 2c; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT CAPITAL REPORTS AMENDED SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION TERMS; 02/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Claure to Step Aside; Finance Chief Tapped to Fill Role; 01/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Expects Debt Repayment If T-Mobile Buys Sprint; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 28/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, and John Legere will be chief; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint reportedly aim to seal merger deal next week

IDEX Corp (NYSE:IEX) is expected to pay $0.50 on Jul 31, 2019. (NYSE:IEX) shareholders before Jul 15, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. IDEX Corp’s current price of $170.64 translates into 0.29% yield. IDEX Corp’s dividend has Jul 16, 2019 as record date. Jun 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $170.64. About 320,062 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IDEX Corporation shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment invested in 0.04% or 65,151 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 126,492 shares. Swiss Bank owns 255,700 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc accumulated 24,125 shares or 0.51% of the stock. City Holdg Company invested in 0% or 70 shares. The Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has invested 4.26% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Invesco Ltd holds 868,125 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 822 are held by Fifth Third Financial Bank. British Columbia holds 14,219 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Btim Corporation has invested 0.17% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Fort Limited Partnership reported 15,577 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 757,871 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has 42,932 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Duncker Streett & accumulated 0.21% or 5,890 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Idex Corp has $18000 highest and $153 lowest target. $165’s average target is -3.31% below currents $170.64 stock price. Idex Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $153 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.92 billion. The Company’s Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. It has a 31.26 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,843 were reported by Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc). Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 3.80 million shares. Amer Intll Incorporated holds 11,544 shares. Schroder Invest holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 4.88M shares. Oppenheimer And Com Inc accumulated 0% or 10,251 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) or 86,965 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third National Bank has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 148,028 are held by Css Limited Liability Corp Il. Veritable LP invested in 0% or 15,881 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). The Georgia-based Synovus Financial Corp has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 507 are held by Cwm Limited Company. Magnetar Ltd Liability Company invested in 3.53% or 24.26 million shares. Northern holds 0.01% or 5.58 million shares in its portfolio.