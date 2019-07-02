IDEX (IEX) to pay $0.50 on Jul 31, 2019; Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Shorts Raised By 2.45%

IDEX Corp (NYSE:IEX) is expected to pay $0.50 on Jul 31, 2019. (NYSE:IEX) shareholders before Jul 15, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. IDEX Corp’s current price of $173.37 translates into 0.29% yield. IDEX Corp’s dividend has Jul 16, 2019 as record date. Jun 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $173.37. About 413,430 shares traded or 16.46% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting; 07/05/2018 – REG-Invitation to IDEX’s presentation and webcast of the results for the first quarter of 2018; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) had an increase of 2.45% in short interest. IOVA’s SI was 10.17M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.45% from 9.93M shares previously. With 862,400 avg volume, 12 days are for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s short sellers to cover IOVA’s short positions. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.62. About 1.89 million shares traded. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has declined 25.13% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IOVA News: 01/05/2018 – Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. | autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) | N/A | 04/30/2018 | Treatment of cervical cancer with a tumor size greater than 2 cm; 06/04/2018 – IOVANCE SAYS STOCKHOLDER DERIVATIVE COMPLAINT FILED MARCH 28; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys 1.1% of Iovance Biotherapeutics; 12/03/2018 – Iovance Biotherapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 36c; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Iovance Biotherapeutics; 16/05/2018 – Iovance Biotherapeutics Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – RXi Pharmaceuticals Enters Into Material Transfer Agreement With Iovance Biotherapeutics; 12/03/2018 – Iovance Biotherapeutics 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 01/05/2018 – Iovance Biotherapeutics Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.13 billion. The Company’s Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. It has a 31.76 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IDEX Corporation shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,577 were reported by Fort Ltd Partnership. Moreover, City Hldgs has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). 20 were reported by Tortoise Cap Advisors Limited Liability. 1,835 are held by Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Delaware. Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 46,553 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa reported 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Guyasuta Inv Advsr Incorporated invested 0.31% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). 7,645 were accumulated by Company Comml Bank. Estabrook Cap Management stated it has 1,600 shares. Duncker Streett & Communications stated it has 5,890 shares. Fagan Assocs Inc reported 3,525 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 1,681 were reported by Canandaigua Natl Bank Communications. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2,041 shares. 15,500 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.

Among 3 analysts covering IDEX (NYSE:IEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. IDEX had 5 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Friday, January 4. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $153 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by RBC Capital Markets.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company has market cap of $3.04 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes , which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers.