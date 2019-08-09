Idex (IEX) Stock Rose While Capital International Sarl Has Cut Stake; At&T (T) Stock Value Rose While Community Bank Of Raymore Has Raised Holding by $1.55 Million

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 8,212 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 10,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $162.12. About 14.27 million shares traded or 1998.64% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 23.56 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 04/04/2018 – CTDI Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 30/04/2018 – Antitrust Chief Says AT&T Faces Same Time Warner Deal Condition; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.41% or 28.53M shares. Investment Svcs holds 8,800 shares. 472,575 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life. Wealthquest Corporation holds 0.11% or 9,347 shares in its portfolio. 99,909 were reported by Compton Ri. Bailard Inc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr reported 147,563 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 1.53M shares or 0.57% of the stock. Nomura invested in 0.04% or 336,668 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fdx stated it has 186,396 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.75% or 1.12 million shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank And Trust invested in 0.83% or 138,456 shares.

