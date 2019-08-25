Idex (IEX) Stock Price Rose While Aristotle Capital Boston Decreased by $531,822 Its Holding; Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Share Value Declined While Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Decreased by $849,854 Its Stake

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $160.55. About 476,891 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 97.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 18,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 527 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25,000, down from 18,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 3.33M shares traded or 22.96% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Inc stated it has 4,681 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Management reported 100 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.09% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). New York-based Hrt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Burney owns 6,603 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 4,290 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). American Asset Mgmt Inc, Florida-based fund reported 9,030 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0.04% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Moreover, Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 23,600 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.11% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Davis R M Incorporated reported 5,062 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 112,094 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Company accumulated 0.04% or 3,100 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 71,261 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 17,870 shares to 29,885 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy & accumulated 16,010 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 0% stake. Southernsun Asset Ltd Liability owns 2.61% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 240,103 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 122,007 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0% or 480 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 184,554 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Delaware reported 0.02% stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.13% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Bb&T Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 8,411 shares. Eulav Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 83,750 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na has 13,130 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Captrust owns 636 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.18% or 262,013 shares. Pnc Svcs Group reported 12,684 shares stake. Texas-based Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medequities Rlty Tr Inc by 531,253 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $18.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 209,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 719,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Veh Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVGI).