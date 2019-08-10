Idex (IEX) Shares Rose While Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Lowered by $8.51 Million Its Position; State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Increases Position in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW)

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 35,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 91,396 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12 million, up from 55,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $149.53. About 947,054 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 56,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 101,489 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40M, down from 157,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $162.03. About 689,601 shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Battle over stock-exchange fees heats up with latest salvo from â€˜Flash Boysâ€™ notable IEX – MarketWatch” on February 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IDEX Corp (IEX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on IDEX Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IDEX acquires Velcora Holding for SEK1.28B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 93,518 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.46% or 486,400 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Barclays Public Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 540,748 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 53,407 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company holds 6,634 shares. Hilltop Holdg accumulated 5,137 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 0.07% or 18,038 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 221,468 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 85,622 shares. Tower Rech (Trc) invested in 6,895 shares. 38,507 are owned by Axa. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 28,516 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors has 0.03% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 1,325 shares.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74M for 27.74 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 18,410 shares to 124,494 shares, valued at $17.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp/The (NYSE:ALL) by 91,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Seacor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CKH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15 are held by Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr. Nadler Finance Grp Inc accumulated 3,118 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Lc reported 7,988 shares stake. 765,789 are held by Fmr Ltd. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.36 million shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.13% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). The California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 13,922 are owned by Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd. Synovus Fincl holds 0.01% or 3,108 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Llc stated it has 58,327 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A Ny owns 2,703 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 275,759 were accumulated by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. First Corp In reported 515 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.39% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.