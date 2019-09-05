Idex (IEX) Shares Rose While Dupont Capital Management Increased Stake by $10.16 Million; Cypress Capital Management Has Cut Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 87.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 67,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 77,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $212.31. About 14.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 13/05/2018 – Forbes: New iPhone Leak Reveals Apple’s Radical Design; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Setapp’s rave reviews â€” and different way of thinking about apps as a bundle â€” could be indicative of Apple’s future plans, as the iPhone company revamps its software and services sales to double by 2020; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard fell to $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 128.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 67,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 119,424 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12 million, up from 52,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $167.85. About 243,245 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple probed for unfair competition in Russia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Terminates iPhone Walkie-Talkie Feature – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,000 shares to 12,802 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 12,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,916 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Serv has invested 2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 178,874 shares. Crestwood Group Inc stated it has 3.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Phocas Fincl Corp owns 5,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 860,146 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 87,339 shares. Private Management Grp owns 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,421 shares. Summit Secs Grp Inc reported 7,900 shares. Sequoia Finance Lc accumulated 1.8% or 115,578 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 12.43 million shares. Ally, Michigan-based fund reported 62,000 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited owns 869 shares. Burt Wealth has 0.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,455 shares. Cumberland Prtn Ltd stated it has 66,792 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 18.76 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 0% or 5,715 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Llc has 0.04% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 51,462 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Lc Delaware owns 0.02% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 1,835 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP owns 3,100 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 245 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 41 were reported by Paragon Limited Liability. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.07% or 29,000 shares in its portfolio. 170,633 were reported by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Cleararc Capital owns 0.06% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 1,944 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 32,195 shares in its portfolio. Inc Ca has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Swiss Bancorporation owns 0.04% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 255,700 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 118,341 shares. Tortoise Lc invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).