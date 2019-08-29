Idex (IEX) Shares Rose While Cushing Asset Management LP Lowered Holding; St Germain D J Co Lifted Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $305,046 as Stock Price Rose

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 9,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 12,539 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 22,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $164.41. About 142,455 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 1,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 201,072 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19M, up from 199,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $208.11. About 8.11 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S OUTLOOK REMAIN UNCHANGED AT STABLE BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, lags forecasts; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 20/03/2018 – TECHNOGYM Becomes First Fitness Equipment Manufacturer to Release Apple GymKit; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 33,369 shares. 11,586 are owned by Trustco Bankshares N Y. Orca Lc accumulated 3.13% or 14,433 shares. New England Research & holds 12,044 shares. Chemical Savings Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 94,179 shares. Ashfield Cap Ltd Liability has 243,262 shares for 5.07% of their portfolio. Wisconsin-based Johnson Fincl has invested 1.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Glenmede Na has invested 1.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Inv House Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5.42% or 263,788 shares. Renaissance Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 49,797 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hightower Trust Lta has invested 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tdam Usa stated it has 3.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Street holds 190.65 million shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. Zuckerman Investment Gru Incorporated Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,535 shares.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 6,457 shares to 181,234 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Bbg Barc Ig Floating Rate (FLRN) by 11,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,952 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson Corp (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset LP has 2,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Fmr Lc owns 1.83 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 2,707 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 18,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 54,424 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Fifth Third National Bank reported 822 shares. 66,677 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Com. Steinberg Asset Mgmt holds 8,236 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com accumulated 3,549 shares. Btim Corporation owns 0.17% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 83,415 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 15,043 shares. Duncker Streett & Communications invested in 5,890 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 1.64 million shares to 4.28 million shares, valued at $104.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 86,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74 million for 28.15 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

