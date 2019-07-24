Idex (IEX) Shares Rose While Aristotle Capital Boston Has Cut Its Holding; Wexford Capital LP Stake In T Mobile Us (TMUS) Was Upped

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $166.15. About 166,699 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 07/05/2018 – REG-Invitation to IDEX’s presentation and webcast of the results for the first quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 76.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 63,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 145,506 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, up from 82,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $81.39. About 6.92M shares traded or 38.66% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: EXPECT LAUNCH OF 1ST PHASE OF T-MOBILE TV IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS PLANS TO CUT COSTS OUTSIDE UNITED STATES BY 1.5 BILLION EUROS BY 2021; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 30/04/2018 – FITCH PLACES SPRINT’S IDR ON POS WATCH ON T-MOBILE TRANSACTION; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint had to merge; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty –; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 10,181 shares to 66,811 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 151,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 453,832 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 12,122 shares. Art Advsr Ltd has invested 0.38% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Harvest Mngmt Ltd Llc has 9,000 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 30 shares. Covington Capital reported 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Madison Invest Holding has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Newbrook Cap Advsr LP stated it has 6.94% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Quaker Cap Invs Limited Liability Company holds 12.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 455,724 shares. Missouri-based American Century Companies has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Citadel Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.03% or 6,797 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ajo Lp reported 1.41M shares.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 262,638 shares to 787,508 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 123,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,628 shares, and has risen its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Sandhill Prns Ltd accumulated 7,157 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Coldstream Cap Mngmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Kornitzer Ks has 0.24% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 88,420 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 138,574 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,285 shares. First Manhattan holds 8,866 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd holds 38,224 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 2,707 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated owns 566,534 shares. Moreover, North Star Inv Management Corporation has 0.17% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 9,748 shares. Eagle Asset Inc reported 10,684 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0.06% stake.