Idex (IEX) Shareholder Bb&T Lowered Its Position; Timessquare Capital Management Stake in Chemed Corp. (CHE) Has Increased by $17.03 Million

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chemed Corp. (CHE) by 27.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 47,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The institutional investor held 217,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.30M, up from 169,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chemed Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $423.18. About 106,721 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 6,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 50,775 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74M, down from 57,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $171.42. About 329,078 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

More notable recent Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Good Stocks to Consider Ahead of Fall 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Happy With Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) 5.8% Earnings Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Chemed Corporation’s (CHE) Roto-Rooter Buys Assets of its Largest Independent Franchise Operator – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Holding Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Shares While The Price Zoomed 305% Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $206,430 activity.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $13.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 269,130 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $36.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd by 98,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 890,015 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold CHE shares while 111 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 13.30 million shares or 1.43% less from 13.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ser Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 5,991 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 503 shares. 5,420 are owned by Cookson Peirce &. C M Bidwell And Assocs holds 522 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 3,038 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.15% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Capital World Invsts holds 0% or 925 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.01% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.02% or 2,809 shares in its portfolio. Qs Limited Co holds 27,007 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp reported 987 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ameriprise reported 392,990 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 34,320 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 8,543 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2,805 shares.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P (IJK) by 5,022 shares to 281,565 shares, valued at $63.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74 million for 29.35 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold IEX shares while 118 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 69.62 million shares or 1.20% more from 68.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Fincl invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Comm Bank has 0.02% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 8,729 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.04% stake. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.11% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Parametric Associate Ltd Company has 195,935 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsr Inc reported 2,669 shares. Meritage Mgmt owns 0.74% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 41,955 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 206,113 shares. Ghp Advsr Inc owns 10,872 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt has 5,142 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 1,505 are owned by Mckinley Limited Liability Delaware. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.02% or 6,359 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Brown Brothers Harriman & has 252 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Com reported 2,350 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NYSE, Nasdaq, CBOE, IEX, And MEMX: Exchanges Doomed By Excess – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “NYSE, Nasdaq Rival Aims to Shed Light on Fee Profits – The Wall Street Journal” published on January 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDEX Corporation (IEX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “IEX just released a mock infomercial trolling NYSE and Nasdaq, and it’s sure to get Wall Street’s attention – Business Insider” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IDEX Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.