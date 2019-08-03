Idex (IEX) Shareholder Aristotle Capital Boston Lowered Position by $531,822; As Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Share Price Declined, Holder First Republic Investment Management Lowered by $1.89 Million Its Position

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $161.58. About 1.38M shares traded or 255.86% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 79.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 145,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The hedge fund held 36,519 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 182,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 1.08M shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 02/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital: Plan to Separate Ironwood’s R&D Programs From Comml Business ‘Good First Step Toward Creating Shareholder Value’; 19/04/2018 – Allergan’s Dropped Shire Bid Opens Door for Ironwood Activist; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Allergan to Grant Aurobino License to Market Generic Version of Linzess Starting Aug. 5, 2030; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR CO. NOMINEES; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 02/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS: NO REASON TO ADD SARISSA CIO TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Hldrs Highlighting Director Nominees

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa invested in 0.02% or 38,507 shares. Sit Investment Inc has invested 0.04% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Sei Invests reported 94,298 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding holds 290,002 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma stated it has 1.17% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Btim owns 83,415 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Barbara Oil holds 1.19% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Advisors reported 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 725,523 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated has invested 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Hilltop holds 5,137 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Bessemer Gp owns 566,534 shares.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.73 million for 27.67 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 95,940 shares to 318,969 shares, valued at $27.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 253,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 727,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 89,266 shares. American Grp owns 89,710 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. United Automobile Association holds 216,558 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Numerixs Tech holds 15,000 shares. 19,792 are held by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Ameritas Inv holds 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 11,821 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 5,300 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Citigroup Inc holds 7,184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl accumulated 0% or 12,884 shares. Fosun Limited reported 379,853 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability owns 12,926 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,170 are held by Smith Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 22,957 shares. Principal Fincl Grp accumulated 40,134 shares.