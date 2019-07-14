Idex (IEX) Share Value Rose While Cabot Wealth Management Increased Holding by $442,279; As Bok Financial (BOKF) Shares Declined, George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Trimmed by $40.50 Million Its Position

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 2,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,419 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 22,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $170.83. About 295,022 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX)

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89 million, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $78.61. About 98,559 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: FX INTERVENTION POLICY UNCHANGED; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: HHOLD DEBT PROBLEM UNLIKELY TO EXPAND TO SYTEMIC RISK; 13/03/2018 – BOK says a successful Trump-Kim summit would stabilise S.Korea financial markets; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL MONITOR OIL PRICE’S IMPACT ON KOREA ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA’S ECONOMY OVERALL CONTINUED STEADY GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: FX RATE TO BE DETERMINED BY MARKET; 21/03/2018 – BOK chief sees low likelihood of U.S. labelling S.Korea as currency manipulator; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: SEES S.KOREA INFLATION AT 1.6 PCT IN 2018 VS. 1.7 PCT PREVIOUSLY; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA INFLATION IN 2019 WILL BE SIMILAR TO 2018; 16/05/2018 – South Korea Government to Open Net Dollar-Won Trading Volumes Every 6 Months From March 2019 — Finance Ministry, BOK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 696 are owned by Toronto Dominion Retail Bank. Regions accumulated 8,959 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Aperio Group Inc reported 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,029 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank reported 2,646 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 0.55% stake. Gsa Ptnrs Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,887 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt accumulated 616,885 shares. 30,409 were accumulated by Maltese Cap Ltd Company. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 184 shares. The Oklahoma-based Prescott Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.33% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Van Berkom & Associates invested 0.04% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Pnc Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 15,043 shares.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 2.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.75 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $127.90 million for 10.98 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BOK Financial names David Stratton executive vice president – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About National Instruments Corporation (NATI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BOK Financial Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DTD – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,319 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) or 58 shares. Northern Trust invested in 0.03% or 725,523 shares. Harvey Inv Lc has invested 2.45% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Robecosam Ag holds 91,556 shares. Capital Ca holds 18,791 shares. 1,484 were reported by Raymond James Trust Na. Cushing Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 12,539 shares. City Holdings owns 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 208,114 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 0% or 3,100 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 184,554 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 76,857 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Investments has invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Battle over stock-exchange fees heats up with latest salvo from â€˜Flash Boysâ€™ notable IEX – MarketWatch” on February 01, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “America’s newest stock exchange is gunning for NYSE and Nasdaq’s marquee business – Markets Insider” published on September 08, 2017, Businessinsider.com published: “IEX CEO Brad Katsuyama explains the challenges of entrepreneurship – Business Insider” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent – Business Wire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “â€˜Flashboysâ€™ exchange IEX rolls out first-ever TV ad campaign as war over stock-exchange fees intensifies – MarketWatch” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 3,546 shares to 32,562 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 8,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,436 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).