Idex (IEX) Share Value Rose While Aristotle Capital Boston Has Lowered Position; G2 Investment Partners Management Upped Holding in Rignet (RNET) as Stock Declined

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $165.55. About 368,557 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Rignet Inc (RNET) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 168,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The hedge fund held 831,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13M, up from 663,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rignet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.64. About 11,877 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has declined 27.25% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 18/04/2018 – RigNet Expands Services Portfolio in Energy Sector With Acquisitions of Auto-Comm and SAFCON; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – RIGNET ACQUIRED TWO U.S. BASED OIL & GAS SERVICES PROVIDERS; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q REV. $56.8M, EST. $52.1M (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – RIGNET REPORTS CLOSING OF INTELIE PURCHASE; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Rev $53.8M; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss $5.53M; 18/04/2018 – RIGNET INC – ACQUIRED AUTOMATION COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING CORP AND SAFETY CONTROLS, INC; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Buys Automation Commun Engineering and Safety Controls; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Announces Acquisitions in Energy Sector

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy And Assoc holds 0.44% or 16,010 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com holds 6,634 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Twin Tree Limited Partnership has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Signaturefd Limited invested in 0% or 31 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Moreover, Sit Inv Assocs has 0.04% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 9,275 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 0.05% or 325,646 shares. M&T National Bank holds 0.02% or 19,563 shares in its portfolio. Meritage owns 41,246 shares. American Int has 0.09% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 54,424 shares. Barbara Oil stated it has 9,000 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd reported 0% stake. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.14% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Metropolitan Life Insur reported 17,742 shares stake.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) by 57,204 shares to 362,508 shares, valued at $18.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 134,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.27 million for 28.35 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold RNET shares while 21 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 16.42 million shares or 0.21% more from 16.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Investment Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 431,392 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 14,900 shares. Bridgeway Cap reported 17,809 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 168,152 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associate holds 0% or 459 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 74,989 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Tiaa Cref Inv Lc reported 32,215 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) for 27,078 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 22,005 shares. 28,237 were accumulated by Barclays Plc. 2,279 are owned by Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Invesco Ltd owns 26,922 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 47,929 are owned by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag.