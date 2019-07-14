Idex (IEX) Market Valuation Rose While State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Trimmed Its Position by $4.30 Million; Ventas (VTR) Shareholder Bruni J V & Company Has Trimmed Holding by $14.84 Million as Stock Value Declined

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 2.05 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 28,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,123 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 52,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $170.83. About 298,118 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $356.22M for 18.00 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,387 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 171,086 shares stake. Invesco Ltd owns 7.13 million shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 17,100 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora holds 0.01% or 382 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 32,561 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Fulton Bank & Trust Na accumulated 0.13% or 29,020 shares. Bennicas And holds 1.61% or 28,744 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 14,191 are held by Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc. Peloton Wealth Strategists has 64,500 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 478 shares. First Republic Management Inc owns 69,220 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Management Ltd has 0.05% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. CAFARO DEBRA A also sold $4.36 million worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 6.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.4 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.80 million for 28.66 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 8,962 shares. Global Invsts, a California-based fund reported 170,432 shares. 20 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca). Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il has 42,932 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada accumulated 245 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Intll Investors reported 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 66,677 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.92 million shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 6,895 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc stated it has 9,275 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 2,038 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd accumulated 2,600 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0% stake. Stratos Wealth Prtn accumulated 4,286 shares. Earnest Partners Llc stated it has 39 shares.