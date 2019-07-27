Idex (IEX) Holder Tcw Group Cut Position as Market Valuation Rose; Cibc Asset Management Has Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $2.47 Million as Valuation Rose

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,876 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39 million, down from 67,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $168.81. About 626,005 shares traded or 73.03% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 17,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,458 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.49M, up from 264,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 6,466 shares to 52,629 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anaplan Inc by 185,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,246 shares to 53,218 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamos Gold Inc New by 254,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,439 shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.