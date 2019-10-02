Idex (IEX) Holder Citadel Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $854,152 as Stock Rose; Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Shareholder Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $374,400 as Share Value Rose

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 48.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc sold 41,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The institutional investor held 43,850 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $402,000, down from 85,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 922,495 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 1C; 23/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Ellen Costello to Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Diebold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Cuts 2018 View To Loss $95M-Loss $75M; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Sr VP, Chief Operating Officer Juergen Wunram to Retire May 31; 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Loss/Shr 94c; 17/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Presents Retail Transformation Solutions At 2018 National Restaurant Association Show; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12.0C, EST. EPS 0.70C; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 47.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 4,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 5,434 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $935,000, down from 10,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $157.05. About 294,622 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $18.41M for 10.84 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $92,882 activity.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64 million and $132.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,585 shares to 39,396 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumers Bancorp Inc (CBKM) by 60,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 102,930 shares to 203,230 shares, valued at $18.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DOL) by 152,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (Call) (NYSE:CLX).