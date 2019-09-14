Idex (IEX) Holder Capital International Sarl Has Increased Stake; Eagle Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Devon Energy (DVN) as Stock Value Declined

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 59.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 65,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 45,308 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 111,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 5.66 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP LAYING OFF 300 WORKERS, ROUGHLY 9 PERCENT OF STAFF -LOCAL MEDIA; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 Devon Energy Increases Cash Dividend 33 Percent, Announces $1.0 Billion Share-Repurchase Program And Progresses Debt Reduction Plan; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Repurchased 6.2M Shrs for $204M; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 02/05/2018 – DEVON CEO HAGER SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 105.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 16,912 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, up from 8,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $170.88. About 373,096 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 07/05/2018 – REG-Invitation to IDEX’s presentation and webcast of the results for the first quarter of 2018

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Pn Adr (Petrobras) by 37,500 shares to 79,100 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,253 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.80 million for 32.99 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.