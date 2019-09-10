Idex (IEX) Holder Aristotle Capital Boston Has Lowered Its Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Kanawha Capital Management Increased Position by $338,877

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 1,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 91,163 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, up from 89,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $214.69. About 24.78 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: At Tuesday’s Apple event in Chicago, the iPad strikes back; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 14/03/2018 – Business Insider: France said it will sue Google and Apple for ‘abusive trade practices’; 11/05/2018 – Tap Systems Introduces Support for Apple’s VoiceOver Screen Reader; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac; 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8; 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $165.96. About 349,164 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd holds 2.28% or 67,926 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mgmt owns 22,061 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Trustco Savings Bank N Y has invested 2.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hikari Tsushin Inc, Japan-based fund reported 33,145 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 3.63 million shares or 3.06% of the stock. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi accumulated 80,767 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Karp accumulated 18,702 shares. Westchester Cap, a Nebraska-based fund reported 71,814 shares. Altfest L J & Communications Inc invested in 0.89% or 74,474 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Groesbeck Investment Management Corporation Nj invested in 1.13% or 7,811 shares. Crawford Counsel Incorporated holds 0.77% or 136,726 shares in its portfolio. Srb reported 4,165 shares. 67,101 are owned by B Riley Wealth Mngmt. Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh owns 14,906 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company has invested 0.02% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 10,985 shares stake. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc owns 0.51% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 24,125 shares. Axa accumulated 0.02% or 38,507 shares. 12,684 are owned by Pnc Finance Service Gp Inc. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 15,800 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma stated it has 590,934 shares. Barbara Oil holds 1.19% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) or 9,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc accumulated 251,874 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.03% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Company reported 194,163 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 38,224 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding has 0.04% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $108.02 million for 28.42 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.