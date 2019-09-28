IDEX (IEX) Analysts See $1.46 EPS; Shannon River Fund Management Has Upped Its Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) Stake

Analysts expect IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report $1.46 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.55% from last quarter’s $1.41 EPS. IEX’s profit would be $110.74M giving it 28.17 P/E if the $1.46 EPS is correct. After having $1.50 EPS previously, IDEX Corporation’s analysts see -2.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 285,136 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Introduces Captium: The First-Ever Connected Vehicle Platform For Fire And EMS

Among 2 analysts covering IDEX (NYSE:IEX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IDEX has $18000 highest and $153 lowest target. $171’s average target is 3.93% above currents $164.54 stock price. IDEX had 5 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The stock of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.48 billion. The Company’s Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. It has a 29.6 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications.

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “IEX Exchange to Exit Listings Business – The Wall Street Journal” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDEX Corporation (IEX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Fortune.com published: “Watch Out NYSEâ€”Wall Street Is Building Its Own Stock Exchange – Fortune” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Industrial and Chemicals Picks for Solid Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE, Nasdaq Rival Aims to Shed Light on Fee Profits – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold IDEX Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 69.62 million shares or 1.20% more from 68.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont reported 10,094 shares stake. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc has 0.34% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.04% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 125,615 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 1.16% or 364,534 shares. 17,732 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Sa. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company owns 12,109 shares. 44,742 are held by Aperio Gp Ltd Liability. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can accumulated 86,206 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). 39 were reported by Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com. Camarda Financial Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 239 shares. Essex Invest Communication Ltd Liability owns 260 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt has 0.48% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 122,260 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs Inc invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 15,800 shares.