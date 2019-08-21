IDEX Corporation (IEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Both IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Corporation 156 5.07 N/A 5.40 31.15 The Middleby Corporation 130 2.10 N/A 5.77 23.30

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IDEX Corporation and The Middleby Corporation. The Middleby Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to IDEX Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. IDEX Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than The Middleby Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has IDEX Corporation and The Middleby Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.3% 11.7% The Middleby Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 7%

Volatility & Risk

IDEX Corporation is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.2 beta. The Middleby Corporation’s 1.59 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IDEX Corporation is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, The Middleby Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. IDEX Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Middleby Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for IDEX Corporation and The Middleby Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 The Middleby Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

IDEX Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 1.96% and an $168 consensus target price. On the other hand, The Middleby Corporation’s potential upside is 31.71% and its consensus target price is $145. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, The Middleby Corporation is looking more favorable than IDEX Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both IDEX Corporation and The Middleby Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98% and 0% respectively. About 0.5% of IDEX Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are The Middleby Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEX Corporation 0.94% -2.97% 8.92% 22.7% 13.69% 33.23% The Middleby Corporation -3.77% -2.43% 1.91% 13.68% 33.42% 30.81%

For the past year IDEX Corporation was more bullish than The Middleby Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors IDEX Corporation beats The Middleby Corporation.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.