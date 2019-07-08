IDEX Corporation (IEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

This is a contrast between IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) and Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Corporation 149 5.18 N/A 5.40 28.41 Roper Technologies Inc. 324 7.33 N/A 10.41 33.99

Table 1 highlights IDEX Corporation and Roper Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Roper Technologies Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. IDEX Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roper Technologies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.8% 12% Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2%

Volatility & Risk

IDEX Corporation’s 1.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Roper Technologies Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

IDEX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Roper Technologies Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. IDEX Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for IDEX Corporation and Roper Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Roper Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

IDEX Corporation’s average target price is $165, while its potential downside is -3.31%. On the other hand, Roper Technologies Inc.’s potential downside is -9.34% and its average target price is $337.75. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that IDEX Corporation seems more appealing than Roper Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IDEX Corporation and Roper Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.2% and 94.7% respectively. About 0.4% of IDEX Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEX Corporation -0.03% -1.76% 8.09% 13.23% 11.43% 21.54% Roper Technologies Inc. -0.12% 0.72% 14.42% 19.25% 27.03% 32.8%

For the past year IDEX Corporation was less bullish than Roper Technologies Inc.

Summary

Roper Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors IDEX Corporation.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.