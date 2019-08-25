IDEX Corporation (IEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Both IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Corporation 156 4.87 N/A 5.40 31.15 Raven Industries Inc. 36 2.52 N/A 1.18 30.76

Table 1 highlights IDEX Corporation and Raven Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Raven Industries Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to IDEX Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. IDEX Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of IDEX Corporation and Raven Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.3% 11.7% Raven Industries Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 11.8%

Risk & Volatility

IDEX Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.2 beta. Raven Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 1.32 beta which makes it 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.3 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IDEX Corporation. Its rival Raven Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 3.5 respectively. Raven Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than IDEX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for IDEX Corporation and Raven Industries Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Raven Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 4.64% for IDEX Corporation with consensus target price of $168.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IDEX Corporation and Raven Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98% and 78.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of IDEX Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Raven Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEX Corporation 0.94% -2.97% 8.92% 22.7% 13.69% 33.23% Raven Industries Inc. 1.77% 0.14% -4.71% -2.05% -5.01% 0.14%

For the past year IDEX Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Raven Industries Inc.

Summary

IDEX Corporation beats Raven Industries Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, yield monitoring controls, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane, and industrial applications. This segment sells plastic sheeting to independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.